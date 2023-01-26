HBO has released the first “Succession” Season 4 trailer, offering a look at how the Roy family is handling the fallout from their bungled play on Logan at the end of Season 3. Additionally, HBO has announced that the fourth season will premiere on March 26, expectedly sliding in before the Emmy window of eligibility closes.

The show’s second and third seasons won the Emmy award for Best Drama Series, and that March date puts “Succession” as HBO’s next major drama series after the just-launched “The Last of Us” wraps up its first season.

Per the official logline, “Succession” Season 4’s plot is as follows: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

In other words, this season it’s Kendall, Siobhan and Roman vs. Logan, with Tom siding with Logan but trying to figure out how his marriage to Siobhan will work. As for that other romance? Well, the trailer ends with a classic Tom/Greg scene.

New cast members for Season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Returning cast members are Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

The full, previously announced “Succession” Season 4 ensemble includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” Season 4 is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.