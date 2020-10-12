HBO Limited Series About Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the Works From Channing Tatum

A six-episode limited series about Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in the works at HBO, with Channing Tatum executive producing the project.

Here’s the official description for the potential show, which is based on Ashlee Vance’s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”:

In pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, this limited series follows Elon Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, spurring a new era of privately funded space exploration and culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Doug Jung is writing the script for the SpaceX series, and would executive produce alongside Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for Tatum’s Free Association banner. Vance is also an executive producer.

