‘Hightown’ to Return for 3rd and Final Season in 2024

The upcoming third season for “Hightown” will be the crime drama’s last. The Starz thriller will return in late January.

The first episode of Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 26 at midnight on the Starz app as well as on all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. For its linear channel, Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly midnight on Fridays using either the Starz app or Starz’s streaming and on-demand platforms.

Additionally, the first season of “Hightown” will available to stream in front of Starz app’s paywall from Jan. 3 to Feb. 5.

Created by Rebecca Cutter, “Hightown” follows the story of National Marine Fisheries Service Agent Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a professional with a problem with drugs and alcohol. But when she finds the body of a murdered woman, her life is turned upside down.

Season 3 will see Jackie trying to overcome her addictions one last time. “This season, when the bad guys and corruption arise from all sides, everyone will face a deep reckoning. Beliefs and loyalties will be tested, and Jackie will have to learn to stand by herself and for what she believes in,” a press release for the upcoming installment reads.

In addition to Raymund, who has previously starred in “The Good Wife” and “Chicago Fire,” “Hightown” stars James Badge Dale (“24,” “The Departed”), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”) in returning roles.

Imani Lewis (“Eighth Grade,” “First Kill”) Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Paradise City”) and Mike Pniewski (“Madam Secretary”) will return in recurring roles. Meanwhile, Ana Nogueira (“The Vampire Diaries”), Taja V. Simpson (“The Oval”), Michael Drayer (“Mr. Robot,” “Sneaky Pete”), Garret Dillahunt (“12 Years a Slave,” “Deadwood”) and Jeanine Serralles (“Inside Llewyn Davis,” “The Woman in the Window”) will guest star in Season 3.