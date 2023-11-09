Starz Greenlights ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’

Starz is set to expand its “Spartacus” franchise with a new spinoff series titled “Spartacus: House of Ashur.”

The Lionsgate-owned streamer shared the news of the spinoff’s greenlight, also sharing that “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer, Steven S. DeKnight, will be serving as the show’s showrunner and executive producer. The series’ will have a 10-episode season, with Nick Tarabay (“Stargirl”) returning as the villain “Ashur,” whom he played in the original four-season run of “Spartacus” from 2010-2013.

“A decade ago the groundbreaking original ‘Spartacus’ captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating,” Starz original programming president Kathryn Busby said. “It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe.”

Here’s Starz’s synopsis of the show:

“’Spartacus: House of Ashur’ will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favorite Nick Tarabay, hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance?” And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?”

“To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” DeKnight said. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

“Spartacus: Blood and Sand” made its debut on Starz in 2010, and its prequel series “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” followed after in 2011. Two more show from the universe — “Spartacus: Vengeance” (2012) and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” (2013) — were greenlit just a year later.

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz. Karen Bailey will oversee the series on behalf of Starz. Jocelyn Sabo will oversee for Lionsgate Television. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer.