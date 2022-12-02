Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Join Power Women Summit 2022 as Featured Speakers

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will be featured speakers in a virtual Spotlight Conversation at WrapWomen’s 2022 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment, December 13-14.

In a pre-recorded conversation with The Wrap Editor in Chief Sharon Waxman, Hillary and Chelsea will discuss their new show “Gutsy” on Apple TV+ and explore how their series introduced them to some of the most determined and courageous women in the world.

The Clintons are not the only new additions to WrapWomen’s 2022 Power Women Summit. Actress and singer Sofia Carson and Academy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren will also perform the “Tell It Like A Woman” feature film theme song, “Applause,” live onstage at the event at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica.

Expert home organizers and the Home Edit co-founders of the hit Netflix series “Get Organized with The Home Edit” Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will join CNBC’s senior media and tech correspondent and author of “Women Who Lead”, Julia Boorstin, to talk about their journey as entrepreneurs and leveraging social media to build a successful business.

Actresses Morfydd Clark (“Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”), Jessica Henwick (“Knives Out: Glass Onion”) and Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”) will join the Actress Roundtable featuring previously announced speakers Rose Byrne (“Physical”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Loot”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Brittany Snow (“X”).

Producers Sarah Michelle Geller (“Wolf Pack”), Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta,” “What We Do In The Shadows”), Jenni Konner (“Welcome to Chippendales”) and Tonya Lewis Lee (“Aftershock”) will join the Producers Roundtable alongside previously announced speakers Sian Heder (“Little America”), Sarah Finn (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Elizabeth Meriwether (“The Dropout”), moderated by Producers Guild of America (PGA) national executive director Susan Sprung.

The theme, “A Time to Unite,” will be highlighted throughout the two-days via panels, stirring dialogues, networking, a luncheon and a cocktail party to close out the event.

Additional speakers just added to this year’s line-up include:

Kelly Mi Li, executive producer and star, “Bling Empire”

Lo Bosworth, author, “Love Yourself Well”

Jodie Sweetin, actress & activist

Lolo Spencer, actress, “Sex Lives of College Girls”

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, dancer, “Dancing with the Stars”

Crystal Kung Minkoff, star, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Corinne Foxx, Actor, producer, Activist & CEO

Christy Carlson Romano, actress and host, “Vulnerable”

Nastia Liukin, Former Olympic Gymnast

Amelie Zilber, actress & activist

Munera, content creator

Dede Gardner, producer, “She Said”

Maria Schrader, director, “She Said”

Rebecca Lenikiewicz, screenwriter, “She Said”

Emma Pildes, co-director, “The Janes”

Tia Lessin, co-director, “The Janes”

Judith Arcana, abortion activist, “The Janes”

Silvia Vasquez Lavado, author, “The Shadow of the Mountain”

Jackie Hayes, executive vice president & general counsel, Studios & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery

Liz Wright, executive vice president & chief financial officer, direct to consumer segment, Paramount Global

Melody Hildebrandt, chief information security officer, Fox & president, Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL)

Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, executive vice president, chief ethics and legal compliance officer, Lionsgate

Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of global products and experiences, Lionsgate

Romola Ratnam, senior vice president, head of impact & inclusion, Endeavor

Mallory Shoemaker, content strategist, Adobe Express

Aisha Summers Burke, executive vice president, head of creative, BET Studios

Daisy Auger-Dominguez, chief people officer, Vice Media Group

Ivy Kagan Bierman, chair, entertainment labor, Loeb & Loeb

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS provides two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe — to promote this year’s theme, “A Time to Unite.”

