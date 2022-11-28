Claire Foy, Lena Dunham, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev Join Power Women Summit 2022

“Women Talking” star Claire Foy will join a Spotlight Conversation at WrapWomen’s 2022 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment at the iconic Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The theme, “A Time to Unite,” will be highlighted throughout the day via panels, stirring dialogues, networking, a luncheon and a cocktail party to close out the day.

Foy is an award-winning actress best known for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s flagship drama series, “The Crown,” for which she received two Emmy awards, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for the role. Most recently, Foy can be seen as Salome in “Women Talking,” directed by Sarah Polley. The film is based on a true story about a group of Mennonite women who come together after being persistently drugged and raped by the men in their colony.

Actors Lena Dunham, Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev will also take part in Spotlight Conversations during Day 1 of the Summit on Dec. 13, which will take place virtually.

Dunham will join Women in Film (WIF) CEO Kirsten Schaffer to discuss her latest role as the director, writer and producer of “Catherine Called Birdy, about a 14-year-old girl in medieval England navigating through life and avoiding potential suitors chosen by her father.

Meanwhile, Hough and Dobrev will come together to talk about their entrepreneurial journey as co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, an exclusive collection of premium wines crafted for the active lifestyle consumer.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and “White Lotus: Sicily” actress Haley Lu Richardson have also joined the Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable alongside previously announced panelists Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”), Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education,” “Living”) and Tommy Dorfman (“I Wish You All the Best”).

Additionally, “The Toast” co-hosts Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry will join “Taste of Taylor” host Taylor Strecker to talk about empowering women in podcasting, what it takes to build a successful brand and their recent deal with podcast network Dear Media.

“So excited to sit down and spill trade secrets with fellow female podcasters,” Claudia said. “Jackie and I are so honored to have been included.”

Additional speakers added to this year’s line-up include:

Brittani Nichols, screenwriter and producer, “Abbott Elementary”

Ning Zhou, screenwriter, “Ozark”

Janine Jones-Clark, executive vice president, inclusion – talent and content, global talent development and inclusion, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Hillary Smith, executive vice president, corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal

Latasha Gillespie, head of global diversity, equity, and inclusion, Amazon Studios

Erin Westerman, president of production, motion picture group, Lionsgate

Helen Lee-Kim, president, international, motion picture group, Lionsgate

Kamala Avila-Salmon, head of inclusive content, motion picture group, Lionsgate

Sandra Stern, president, television group, Lionsgate

Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development, Minecraft

Gita Rebbapragada, CMO, Crunchyroll

Carla Renata, Host, “The Curvy Film Critic”

These remarkable women will join a line-up of previously announced speakers including…

Thuso Mbedu, actress, “The Woman King”

Rose Byrne, actress and executive producer, “Physical”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, actress, “Loot”

Stephanie Hsu, actress, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brittany Snow, actress, “Christmas With the Campbells”

Olivia Cooke, actress, “House of the Dragon”

Aimee Lou Wood, actress, “Sex Education” and “Living

Tommy Dorfman, director, “I Wish You All the Best”

Sian Heder, executive producer, “Little America”

Elizabeth Meriwether, showrunner, “The Dropout”

Sarah Finn, co-producer, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Skye Townsend, actress, “Black Lady Sketch Show”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, director, “The Woman King”

Ashly Burch, actress and writer, “Mythic Quest”

Melissa Villaseñor, actress and comedian

Dana Stevens, screenwriter, “The Woman King”

Charise Castro Smith, screenwriter, “Encanto”

Phoebe Walsh, screenwriter and actress, “Ted Lasso”

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, screenwriter, “The Good Nurse” and “1917”

Tembi Locke, author, “From Scratch”

Jessica Knoll, author, “Luckiest Girl Alive”

More participants will be announced very soon!

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS provides two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe — to promote this year’s theme, “A Time to Unite.”

Power Women Summit 2022 sponsors include Johnnie Walker, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb, Adobe, Universal Pictures Global Talent Development & Inclusion, South Coast Plaza and Sony Pictures Entertainment. More details, speakers, programming and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.