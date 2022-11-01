Power Women Summit, the largest gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, returns as a two-day hybrid event on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California.

Early bird registration is open for $150 off general admission and ends on Nov. 15, 2022.

WrapWomen’s annual conference aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. The conference will offer panels, keynote conversations and mentorship across acting, producing, writing, directing, entrepreneurship, social media, executive leadership, activism and more.

Day 1 of the event will conclude with an invite-only dinner honoring TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers List presented by Johnnie Walker. The highly anticipated annual Changemakers List recognizes individuals and companies who have navigated the changing business and entertainment landscape. This list includes women who challenged industry giants head-on, broke barriers in male-dominated areas and threw the spotlight on the achievements of others.

Click here to submit your candidate for this year’s Changemakers List.

Power Women Summit 2022 sponsors include Johnnie Walker, Loeb & Loeb and Sony Pictures Entertainment. More details, speakers, programming and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS provides two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote this year’s theme, “A Time to Unite.”

Past speakers at the Summit have included Vice President Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Eva Longoria, Regina King, Regina Hall, Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo, Jameela Jamil, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Aubrey Plaza, Beanie Feldstein, Storm Reid, Alexandra Daddario, Sophia Bush and many more! Click here to learn more.

Interested in learning more and getting involved with Power Women Summit 2022? Click here

Visit https://www.thewrap.com/power-women-summit/ to learn more and get involved with the Summit. You can inquire about all sponsorship, partnership, speaking/thought leadership and general attendee opportunities.