Photo taken in Buriram, Thailand

‘The Next Ted Lasso': After Year in Pandemic, Hollywood Dumps Edgy for More ‘Blue Sky’ Projects

by | September 1, 2021 @ 6:14 AM

”The buyers are getting data from the audience and it’s saying: ‘We want more aspirational content,'“ one agent says

After a year and a half of COVID-19, those in the Hollywood content business seem to have adopted a new set of requirements to work in today’s entertainment industry: Test negative, but think positive.

“Are you ready to hear the latest mandates from studios, streamers, and financiers? They are all looking for ‘blue sky,’ ‘aspirational,’ ‘uplifting,’ and ‘wholesome entertainment,’ ” read a promotional email earlier this month from Stage 32, a global community of entertainment content creators and content buyers that offers seminars, workshops and one-on-one advice for those looking to sell their first big idea to Hollywood.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

