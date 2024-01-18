The Hollywood Creative Alliance has fired back following allegations from the Critics Choice Association that they improperly told at least one studio that they could influence Critics Choice Awards voting. In a Tuesday evening statement, the CCA questioned the HCA’s integrity and required its members who are part of both groups to cancel their memberships with the other organization.

“The recent statement made by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) regarding the Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) is factually inaccurate,” the HCA’s leadership team said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “At no time have we tried to influence the awards votes of our members or make any suggestion to talent or studios that we would or could exercise such influence.”

However, the HCA noted that it has said when reaching out to studios, networks and personal representatives that it having talent attend and/or present at HCA ceremonies was an opportunity, with those ceremonies happening during a “key voting period” for other awards-giving organizations.

“During these conversations, we acknowledged that our awards ceremonies took place during a key voting period for various organizations and noted that several of our members belonged to several guilds and organizations; ones that we champion and support,” the HCA statement reads.

The HCA took its own shot at the CCA’s ethics in its statement. “The ultimatum presented by the CCA asking members to choose between the HCA and CCA is not only unfair to members but one that we deem to be rather unethical,” the statement reads. “Membership into these organizations and other guilds showcase individual accomplishments and should be embraced and celebrated. Having any member choose between one of two organizations is not something we support or endorse. We believe our members should have the right to be part of as few or many organizations as they would like to be in.”

Describing their goals, the HCA’s leadership team states, “Each award won at an award show, can only help to build the momentum for the next one. We want nothing more than to see all the talent that is nominated or honored go on and win multiple awards throughout awards season and into the future.”

Last year, the HCA changed its name from the Hollywood Critics Association as it faced allegations of racial bias. The organization’s board president, Nikki Fowler, resigned at the time and alleged that the organization’s founder, Scott Menzel, had shown racial bias toward her and created a hostile work environment, as did others in the organization.

