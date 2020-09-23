Journalist and podcaster Sonari Glinton asked panelists Wednesday at TheWrap’s “Building Inclusion from Within roundtable: Using Your platform for Change” to give two pieces of advice – one for executives and for the people of color that are trying to find their way into the industry.

“I would say to executives actually look at the numbers, 44% of the globe speaks English and they look like this panel. Remember the audience is vast and and diverse.”

“I would say to the people that entering in no one is holding your opportunity, you’re holding it,” says actor and producer William Catlett. “Be relentless in creating and the door will open for you.”

On what advice Catlett would give executives, “Hang out with more brothers, hang out with more sisters. You will find out that you have more in common than you do not have in common.”

Also Read: WarnerMedia's MyKhanh Shelton on 'Leaning In' to Discomfort and 'Building the Muscle' for Change

“Good people don’t always look like you,” added Catlett.

Social entrepreneur and conscious content creator Jlove Calderon to executives “What side of history do you want to be on?” and to people who are trying to come up “what you believe you create, so stay in your highest consciousness and if you are a creator, create.”

Comedian and podcaster Maz Jabroni’s advice to executives “Don’t be lazy if you’re looking for talent or you’re on YouTube, find someone who doesn’t look like you. Check out their material, check out their podcast. You’re going to find a lot of talent out there that you didn’t know existed.”

In terms of what advice he offers up and comers “There is no reason not to create. You hit record on your camera and you’re a star.”

Actor, producer, and television personality Kalen Allen’s advice to executives, “Look at the material, look at the numbers, look at the receipts, and hire people of color in decision making positions and make sure they’re given a voice in the room and at the table.”

Allen’s advice to content creators “Build a brand, and build a platform that can sustain itself without the approval of somebody else. Create something that can stand on its own because if you do that then it will be able to last forever, if you create something that is dependent on somebody giving you a yes or a no, baby that ain’t the way to go.”

Film producer Effie T. Brown’s advice for person that is coming into the business “You need to know your what and your why.”

“What you want to do, and why you want to do it, and sometimes that may change as you get older, but you need to be very clear about that,” added Brown.

On advice for executives, “With love in my heart, I want you to take a deep breath and I want you to realize that change is upon us. Whether we like it or not, it it is happening. We can not stop it, it is inevitable and the world is no longer domestic and small. The world is global. The world is bigger than just black and white.”

For over a decade, TheWrap’s The Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical, streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.