Home & Family

Hallmark Channel

Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel ‘Home & Family’ When Viewership Was at an All-Time High?

by | April 2, 2021 @ 11:15 AM

Kind of the opposite of how it usually works

tony maglio ratings report banner

Hallmark Channel is ending “Home & Family” after nine seasons. Here’s the weird thing that you normally don’t see accompany a cancellation: “Home & Family” Season 9 is currently drawing the show’s best-ever viewership.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

