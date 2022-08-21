The eagerly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” is finally here. It boasts, naturally, droves of dragons, all the blond Targaryens you could ask for, and armor and battles galore.

But where does “House of the Dragon” air? Is it streaming? What time? All your questions are answered below.

When Is the “House of the Dragon” Release Date?

“House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of the ten-episode season will debut each week at the same time, leading up to the finale on October 23.

What Time Is “House of the Dragon” Streaming on HBO Max?

Like all HBO originals, “House of the Dragon” will also be streaming on HBO Max. The first episode will be available to stream on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT, so if you’re on the west coast and don’t want to wait until 9 p.m. local time to watch on HBO, you can watch the episode right at 6 p.m. along with its Eastern Time premiere on HBO Max.

Who Is in the “House of the Dragon” Cast?

“House of the Dragon” stars Paddy Considine of “Hot Fuzz,” former Doctor Who Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke of “Bates Motel” and “Ready Player One,” as well as Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. For a breakdown on all the characters, read “House of the Dragon” Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the “Game of Thrones” Prequel?

What Is “House of the Dragon” About?

The prequel is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” the show tells another story of succession — this time the question of who will succeed Considine’s King Viserys, either his tempestuous brother Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock plays the character as a teen, and Emma D’Arcy plays her as a young adult).

Watch the “House of the Dragon” Trailer

Is “Game of Thrones” Streaming on HBO Max?

Yes, all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” are streaming on HBO Max. In fact, all episodes are now available to stream on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos globally on select devices (users in the U.S. must be subscribed to the ad-free plan).