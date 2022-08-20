It’s time to journey back to the Seven Kingdoms Sunday nights on HBO with the new fantasy series “House of the Dragon.”

The drama — from creators George R.R. Martin (author of the “Game of Thrones” book series) and Ryan Condal — will look back 200 years before the events of “Thrones,” when House Targaryen ruled Westeros and held the Iron Throne.

Like the original HBO series, “House of the Dragon” introduces many newer faces to U.S. television screens, filling its cast with actors well-known abroad for their work in the U.K. and Australia. It also boasts Emmy nominee Matt Smith from “The Crown” and “The Amazing Spider-Man’s” Rhys Ifans among its main cast.

For a complete guide to who is playing who in the new series, read on:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: Daemon is the younger brother of the current monarch of Westeros – King Viserys Targaryen. With his elder brother having no son, he is heir to the throne. He is known as a peerless warrior. Like his niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, he is a dragonrider. His dragon is Caraxes, a beast known for being temperamental. Daemon is played by Matt Smith, a former Doctor from “Doctor Who” from 2010-2014. He was nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Emmy in 2018 for his portrayal of Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen: Viserys is the older brother of Daemon Targaryen, father to Princess Rhaenyra and husband to Queen Aemma. He was chosen by the Great Council at Harrenhal to succeed the old king, his grandfather, Jaehaerys Targaryen, whose only descendant is a daughter – Princess Rhaenys. Viserys, who is known as warm, kind and decent, does not yet have a son as “House of the Dragon” begins. English actor Paddy Considine plays Viserys. He’s known for playing Father John Hughes in “Peaky Blinders.” He was also in the 2013 Simon Pegg and Nick Frost film “The World’s End” and the HBO miniseries “The Third Day” in 2020, opposite Jude Law.

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra and Emma D’Arcy as older Rhaenyra in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Rhaenyra (pronounced Rain-ear-uh) is the daughter of King Viserys and Queen Aemma. Like her uncle, Prince Daemon, she is a dragonrider. Her dragon is Syrax. She does not want to be confined by the archaic rules of her gender. Two actors play the character – Milly Alcock as the younger princess and Emma D’Arcy as the older Rhaenyra. Alcock’s credits include the Tim Minchin created comedy “Upright,” and several dramas in her native Australia. D’Arcy hails from London and has appeared in Prime Video’s “Hanna” (2020) and opposite Toni Collette in Netflix series “Wanderlust.”

Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Olivia Cooke and Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower: Alicent is the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. She is known for being comely and was raised in the Red Keep. She is close with Princess Rhaenyra. Emily Carey plays the younger Alicent, while Olivia Cooke plays the older version of the character. Carey played a 12-year-old Diana in 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” She also appeared in the teen private school drama “Get Even” on Netflix. Cooke starred opposite Tye Sheridan in 2018’s “Ready Player One.” She also starred in the first season of the Apple TV+ show “Slow Horses,” with Gary Oldman.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen: Rhaenys is the daughter of the old king, Jaehaerys Targaryen. She is known as the “Queen who never was,” after being passed over by the Great Council to inherit her father’s throne in favor of her cousin, the now king Viserys Targaryen. Rhaenys is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake. The couple have two children. Best appeared as headmistress Dowling in the first season of Netflix’s “Fate: The Winx Saga” in 2021. Another one of her memorable roles was playing surgeon Dr. Eleanor O’Hara, the best friend of Edie Falco’s Jackie or “Jacks,” as she called her, in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” from 2009-2015.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake: Lord Corlys is a Velaryon, a House as old as the Targaryen name. He also has a Valyrian bloodline. He is the husband of the “Queen that never was,” Princess Rhaenys. He got his own nickname – The Sea Snake – for being the most famous nautical adventurer in the realm. He made his House richer than the Lannisters and has the largest navy in the Seven Kingdoms. Corlys is played by Steve Toussaint, who has a lengthy acting resume, including roles in the “Prince of Persia” (2010) and “Judge Dredd” (1995). Some of his most recent television appearances include guest starring in the celebrated U.K. drama “It’s a Sin” in 2021, the “Deep Water” miniseries in 2019 and “Our Girl” in 2018.

Fabian Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole: Ser Criston is of Dornish descent. He is the common born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Titleless and landless, he is known for his impressive sword-wielding abilities. London born actor Fabien Frankel plays Criston. He appeared in the 2021 miniseries “The Serpent,” which also starred Matt Smith’s “Doctor Who” companion Jenna Coleman. He also may know something about Targaryens – he appeared in Emilia Clarke’s 2019 rom-com “Last Christmas.”

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower: Otto Hightower is the Hand of the King, serving Viserys Targaryen, and the father of Alicent. He is loyal and faithful to Viserys, and believes Prince Daemon is a threat to the throne. Welsh actor Rhys Ifans, who plays Otto, made a splash in the 1997 film “Twin Town.” One of his most memorable roles was playing Hugh Grant’s hippie housemate Spike in the Julia Roberts-starring “Notting Hill.” He also played villain The Lizard/Dr. Curt Connors in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria: Mysaria works in King’s Landing and has become a favorite of Prince Daemon. Sonoya Mizuno, who plays the character, landed the role of Kyoko in 2014’s “Ex Machina,” from writer/director Alex Garland. More recently she played Lily Chan in Garland’s “Devs” miniseries on Hulu.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling: Ser Harrold is a member of the Kingsguard and has been serving since King Jaehaerys. He’s described as a paragon of chivalry and honor. He helps protect Princess Rhaenyra. Graham McTavish starred as the dwarf Dwalin in “The Hobbit” trilogy. “Outlander” fans will know him as Dougal MacKenzie, uncle to Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser.