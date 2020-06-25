Forget Netflix and chill, I’m all about “Dateline” and wine. But these days in quarantine, we’re ready to get off the couch. Luckily, for the gal on the go, you can now tune into your favorite true-crime series without being glued to the cushion. Last month, “Dateline” NBC launched a new podcast “Motive for Murder.” The title alone is enough to make you question who you’ve been self-isolating with.

Reported by “Dateline” correspondent Josh Mankiewicz, “Motive for Murder,” which comes from the team behind “Dateline’s” Webby-nominated podcast “The Thing About Pam,” looks at two murders — months apart — in Houston, Texas. The young victims knew each other, but did they also know their elusive killer? Dun dun dun…

The sixth and final episode of “Motive for Murder” dropped June 4 and has been topping the Apple podcast charts at #1. WrapWomen spoke with host Mankiewicz, who took us behind the scenes of “Dateline’s” successful new series.

This podcast is for the person who loves…

Dateline and true crime.

This podcast is for the person who is looking for…

A great story that is going to take you around some corners that you don’t see coming.

What are three words you would use to describe “Motive for Murder?”

Love, money and pride. That was almost the title. It is still the plot.

What sets “Motive for Murder” apart from other true crime podcasts?

This is a story that we covered on “Dateline” and realized there was a great deal, that even at two hours, we didn’t have room for on television. So, it’s a chance to dig deeper on a story that you might know a little bit about but not everything about.

What can we expect from this new podcast?

Some surprises, as well as a little bit of a look behind the scenes as to how “Dateline” puts together a story.

What are the differences between hosting a podcast and reporting for a TV show?

One of the great things is that you are not limited to 38 minutes in an hour, the way we are on television. Television is pretty regimented, there are commercial breaks and we have to get off the air at a certain time. We have a little bit more of an opportunity to tell the story in greater depth here.

You recently hit your 25th anniversary at “Dateline,” what are some of your favorite things about working for the program?

It’s without question, the best team of professionals that I have ever worked with, in a career that now goes back 45 years. The opportunity to tell stories at one hour or two hours long is something that I have always wanted to be able to do.

What do you think keeps viewers and listeners coming to back to “Dateline” year after year?

The way we tell stories and the kind of stories we tell and we are pretty good at drawing you in and making you stick with us.

Having covered several “Dateline” cases, what tips can you recommend to women on how to stay safe?

In terms of relationships, if your instincts tell you this is the wrong guy, listen to your gut.

You can watch “Dateline” Fridays at 10 p.m. ET and can listen to “Motive for Murder” wherever you get your podcasts from: www.nbcnews.com/motiveformurder

