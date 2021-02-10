The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

John Cena as Peacemaker (WarnerMedia)

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios

by | February 10, 2021 @ 5:20 PM

HBO programming president Casey Bloys says his goal is for synergy between HBO Max and the films

DC Comics is about to go the Marvel Studios route… again. After failing to copy the Disney-owned studio’s success in building out a mega-film franchise with flops like “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League,” HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys (who also has the same job for HBO), detailed his plan to connect the various iterations of DC Comics projects, which include the successful “Arrowverse” shows on The CW.

HBO Max, which is prepping comics-based series like “Green Lantern,” “Peacemaker” and an upcoming spinoff of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” is going to rely heavily on some of Warner Bros.’ most valuable property, with the blessing of Warner Bros. Entertainment chair Ann Sarnoff.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

