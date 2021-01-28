Streaming

How Streaming’s ‘Rapid Growth’ Has Americans Spending More Than Ever on Content

by | January 28, 2021 @ 12:48 PM

SVOD spending spiked 17% between the beginning and end of 2020, data from Ampere Analysis reveals

Been spending more on streaming? If so, you’re not the only one.

The average American household is now spending $40 per month on streaming services, according to new data shared by Ampere Analysis. That’s up 17% from the $34 Americans were spending each month just a year ago, and up 33% from Q1 2019, when Americans were spending $30 per month on average.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Name That Tune

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Outdoes Lead-in ‘The Masked Dancer’ in Key Demo
Coronavirus movie theaters

Will Highly Contagious COVID Strains Doom Movie Theaters’ Reopening Plans?
AMC Movie Theaters

Inside AMC’s Wall Street Surge: A ‘David Vs Goliath’ Reddit Battle

How Will Sundance’s Virtual Festival Affect Film Sales?

Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC
comcast vince mcmahon

Could WWE Network-Peacock Deal Set the Stage for Comcast Buying WWE?
ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Escaped Bankruptcy With Latest Cash Injection – But for How Long?
bachelor 911 lone star ratings

‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers

Sundance Preps for ‘Robust’ Sales Market Despite Pandemic and Theater Closures
wwe summerslam

How the $1 Billion WWE Network Deal Puts Peacock Into the Ring With Streaming Giants
Charmed Season 3

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Charmed’ Season Premiere Struggles vs CBS’ AFC Championship Game