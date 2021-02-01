Getty Images

How the NFL and CBS Adapted Super Bowl LV for the COVID Era

by | February 1, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“I’ll be pretty much quarantined in my room until game time on Sunday,” CBS’ Jim Nantz says

As Tampa prepares to host its first Super Bowl in 12 years, it would be understatement of the century to say that Sunday’s 55th edition of the NFL’s title game will be vastly different from the 54 matchups that preceded it.

When the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to defend their title against the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will come in front of a far-less-than-capacity crowd of 22,000 masked-up fans, 7,500 of which will be vaccinated health-care workers. The NFL and CBS, which is broadcasting this year’s big game, have had to rethink almost every part of what is annually a weeklong celebration leading up to the biggest TV event of the year.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

