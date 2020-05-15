“How to Get Away With Murder” didn’t totally slay it with Thursday’s series finale, but the 10 p.m. show offed its competition in the hour’s TV ratings.

Strong lead-ins “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and the “Station 19” season finale helped bury the rest of broadcast last night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Millionaire” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/5 and 6.5 million viewers. “Station 19” at 9 drew a 0.9/5 and 5.9 million viewers. The “HTGAWM” finale at 10 received a 0.7/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3 CBS was second in total viewers with 4.6 million, Univision was fourth with 1.8 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 had a 0.7/4 and 5.5 million viewers. At 9:30, “Broke” got a 0.6/3 and 4.6 million viewers. Another repeat followed.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. A repeat followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 403,000. The “Katy Keene” season finale at 8 managed a 0.1/1 and 464,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 received a 0.1/0 and 341,000 viewers.