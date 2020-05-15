Ratings: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Series Finale Kills Off Time Slot Competition

Fox’s “Celebrity Watch Party” does even worse than last week’s debut, “Katy Keene” concludes with a whisper

| May 15, 2020 @ 8:28 AM Last Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 8:46 AM
How to Get Away With Murder finale

ABC

“How to Get Away With Murder” didn’t totally slay it with Thursday’s series finale, but the 10 p.m. show offed its competition in the hour’s TV ratings.

Strong lead-ins “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and the “Station 19” season finale helped bury the rest of broadcast last night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Millionaire” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/5 and 6.5 million viewers. “Station 19” at 9 drew a 0.9/5 and 5.9 million viewers. The “HTGAWM” finale at 10 received a 0.7/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3 CBS was second in total viewers with 4.6 million, Univision was fourth with 1.8 million. 

For CBS, between reruns, “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 had a 0.7/4 and 5.5 million viewers. At 9:30, “Broke” got a 0.6/3 and 4.6 million viewers. Another repeat followed.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. A repeat followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 403,000. The “Katy Keene” season finale at 8 managed a 0.1/1 and 464,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 received a 0.1/0 and 341,000 viewers.

