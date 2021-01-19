How to Stream CBS News’ Coverage of the Biden-Harris Inauguration Live

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office at noon ET Jan. 20, in the midst of the pandemic and new national security concerns, and CBS News will have all the coverage you need, for free.

CBS News’ special coverage of the election begins at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 20 on CBS News channel or streaming on the CBS News app or CBSNews.com. The inauguration ceremony itself is expected to start around 11 a.m. ET.

Later that evening, CBS’ Entertainment division will host a primetime inauguration special called “Celebrating America,” which will have Tom Hanks as the emcee, along with introductions from actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.

“Celebrating America” — which is the name for Biden’s inauguration party — kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The special will feature musical performances from the Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen. Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons are also scheduled to appear. Harris and Biden are expected to briefly join the program to give remarks following the inauguration.

After the swearing-in but prior to “Celebrating America,” CBS News will air a half-hour multi-network special called “One Nation: Indivisible.”

In addition to the traditional television broadcast, CBS News will livestream inauguration news coverage and the events for free on all i, including YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.

Harris and Biden will take their oaths of office on the West Front of the Capitol Building at noon Wednesday, in front of attendees from Congress who each got a ticket to bring one guest.

Despite the expected legislative crowd, this year’s inauguration will be limited in scope — voters and ordinary citizens can’t access the grounds of the National Mall, Capitol or White House unless they can provide “proof of essential purpose.” After a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building two weeks ago, National Guard troops were stationed there and all of D.C. has been on high alert.

CBS News subscribers can tune into the proceedings on cable or watch live in the CBS News app, which requires a valid TV provider login.