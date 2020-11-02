Go Pro Today

How to Stream CNN’s Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live

CNN’s election results coverage will be available as long as you’ve got internet access — and it’ll be free

| November 2, 2020 @ 4:47 PM
After many months of constant stress and anxiety, Election Day is finally upon us — and there are lots of places where you can stream the results live. CNN is one of them, and coverage will be available no matter where you are on Nov. 3.

On the big day, tune in to “Election Night in America” at 4 p.m. ET, where  anchors Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper will be reporting live from the CNN Election Center in Washington, DC. The network’s late-night coverage will be hosted by Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon.

CNN will also bring you coverage live from the Trump and Biden campaign headquarters. Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins will be posted up at Trump’s, while Arlette Saenz and Jeff Zeleny will be stationed at Biden’s.

Chief national correspondent John King will be in the Election Center, reporting live from the CNN Magic Wall. CNN political director David Chalian will cover exit polls, while Senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown will be at the Voting Desk reporting updates from voting locations across the country and senior political analyst Mark Preston provides analysis.

At the Analyst Desk, chief political analyst Gloria Borger, host and commentator Van Jones and senior political commentators David Axelrod and Rick Santorum will be posted up. Senior legal analyst Laura Coates and CNN contributor Ben Ginsberg will be also around for legal analysis throughout the night — though the network’s former chief legal analyst, who was a staple on these broadcasts in the past, will be noticeably absent.

Of course, given the chance that we don’t get the final results on Tuesday, coverage will continue into the next day.

If you don’t have a cable log-in, fear not — CNN will also be streaming for free, no log-in required, from 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 3 on the CNN.com homepage and on the CNNgo app available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku, or via CNN.com/go on desktops, smartphones, and iPads.

