How to Stream CNN’s Coverage of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Live

On Wednesday, America will swear in a new president. If you’re wondering how to watch or stream CNN’s coverage of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, look no further.

While the inauguration ceremony itself is expected to begin at 11 a.m. PT, CNN will have wall-to-wall coverage all day — literally.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, CNN’s regular cable TV coverage will start up bright and early on the cable network with Chris Cuomo will kicking off special coverage from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET. Then Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto will take the 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. ET shift, followed by John Berman and Alisyn Camerota from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET.

Coverage will continue all day from 7 a.m. ET until midnight, with Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, John King, Abby Phillip, and Jake Tapper reporting live from D.C. on all of the day’s events including the oath of office, the virtual inaugural parade (in place of the usual in-person parade down Pennsylvania Avenue) and the inaugural concert.

Brianna Keilar and Pamela Brown will be stationed in D.C. reporting live throughout the day, and Cuomo and Don Lemon will lead CNN’s late-night coverage. Meanwhile Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Van Jones and Evan Osnos will all be providing analysis throughout the day, along with dozens more CNN correspondents and reporters stationed around the Capitol and across the country.

Those without a cable subscription or live TV streaming services like Hulu or YouTube TV needn’t worry — CNN’s inauguration coverage will be streaming live for free on CNN.com and CNN’s apps for iOS and Android from 6 a.m. ET until midnight on Jan. 20.

It will also be available on CNNgo via CNN.com/go on desktops, smartphones and iPad, as well as on the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku. Fubo TV subscribers should take note of all that, because the service stopped carrying CNN along with TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and other Turner channels back in July.