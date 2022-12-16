“Titanic” director James Cameron’s first venture to Pandora made way for the new sequel film “Avatar: The Way of Water” splashing into theaters this weekend. The first encounter with the beautiful, otherworldly planet of Pandora in 2009 introduced us to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) who form a Pocahontas-like bond that leads to a romance crossing many lines on both sides of the uneasy rapport between their people. Jake comes to Pandora a paralyzed ex-marine who can no longer use his legs, excited to be able to walk again in the tall blue body of his Avatar. What starts out as an attempted conquest and of the Na’vi people turns into what Jake’s fellow soldiers see as a betrayal when he sides with the Na’vi and Neytiri to save their homeland from destruction and colonization.

The 13-year wait for “The Way of Water” brings about a whole new tier to the extraterrestrial world — that of the Reef People. New aquatic adventures abound, as do potential relationships, as Jake and Neytiri flee from the forest to draw out the returning Sky People so that they can keep Neytiri’s people safe.

Fans of James Cameron or those anxiously awaiting to dive into the aquatic sequel may be wondering how to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Dive into the details below:

When Does “Avatar: The Way of Water” Come Out?

The sequel hits theaters in its wide release Friday, Dec. 16.

Is “Avatar: The Way of Water” Streaming or in Theaters?

Right now “Avatar: The Way of Water” is playing exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it is by buying a movie ticket. Check your local listings.

The film will eventually be streaming on Disney+, but could also be streaming on Hulu and/or HBO Max due to an existing licensing deal with 20th Century Fox that predates Disney’s acquisition. Disney has not announced when “Avatar 2” will be streaming just yet, and will likely keep the film a theatrical exclusive for at least a few months.

What Is “Avatar: The Way of Water” About?

Though Jake Sully made clear what side he was on in the first film, The Sky People prove relentless, especially when they return to Pandora to re-attempt preparing it for the populations of a dying planet Earth. In order to protect the forest-dwelling tribe of Na’vi, Jake and Neytiri take their four children — Neteyam, Lo’ak, Kiri and Tuk — to seek shelter in the island nations, hoping that The Sky People will target them instead of Neytiri’s people. This opens up a whole new world for Jake and his family, but unfortunately The Sky People have discovered it too.

Who Is in the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Cast?

Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, as does Zoe Saldaña in the role of Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver’s character Grace remains in a comatose condition, but she conceived a child, Kiri, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother though in a younger form. The conception of Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) remains a mystery, but she has an amazing sense for nature. James Flatters (“The School for Good and Evil”) portrays Jake’s oldest son Neteyam. Britain Dalton plays Lo’ak, the second son. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss plays Tuk. Stephen Lang returns in a reincarnation of Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Jack Champion plays his son Spider. Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder briefly return as their respective roles of Norm Spellman and Mo’at. Kate Winslet plays Ronal, wife to Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), leader of the Reef People who provide Jake and his family asylum. Bailey bass plays their daughter Tsireya. Filip Geiho and Duane Evans Jr. portray her brothers and reef divers Aoung and Rotxo, respectively. Brendan Cowell appears as Scoresby, a tulkun hunter, and Jemaine Clement plays his scientist sidekick Dr. Garvin.

Where Can I Watch the First “Avatar” Film?

“Avatar” (2009) is currently streaming on Disney+. It is also available to rent for $3.99 on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Redbox or Vudu.

Watch the “Way of Water” Trailer