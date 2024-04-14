Billy Joel is officially ending his Madison Square Garden residency this year, after a decade of playing at the legendary venue. So naturally, his 100th consecutive performance there had to be commemorated.

It comes in the form of a recorded and televised special, called “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden” — and it’s finally here. Complete with his most famous songs and some equally as famous friends, the special marks Billy Joel’s first concert to air on a broadcast network ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.”

When does ‘The 100th’ come out?

You can watch Billy Joel’s MSG performance on Sunday, April 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Is the Billy Joel concert Streaming?

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will be able to stream the show as it’s airing, via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to stream live, but will be able to stream it on demand starting Monday.

What songs does Billy Joel perform?

Joel plays through much of catalog, including “New York State of Mind,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “My Life” and “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.” Music legend Sting even appeared on stage to perform “Big Man on Mulberry Street” alongside Joel.

Watch the trailer