The Golden Globes are back, this time with a fresh new look. The beleaguered awards show looks to move past its scandal-riddled past with the HFPA after allegations of racism and ethical lapses, which resulted in the show not happening at all in 2022. The 81st Golden Globe Awards is an attempted rescue of sorts as the organization looks to regain credibility under new ownership and an expanded voting body.

The 2024 Golden Globes kick off on Sunday night, and here’s how to watch.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What channel is the show on?

After NBC decided not to renew its contract with the Golden Globes, the 2024 show will air live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA.

Are the Golden Globes streaming?

Yes, you can stream the awards show live on Paramount+, but only if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. If you have the Paramount+ Essential subscription, you won’t be able to watch the show live – you can only stream it the day after it airs on demand.

A Paramount+ with Showtime subscription is $11.99 per month.

Who’s hosting?

Jo Koy, a stand-up comedian who was a regular on Chelsea Handler’s late night show “Chelsea Lately,” is hosting the 2024 Golden Globes.

Who’s presenting?

The presenters for the 2024 Globes include Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell

Who are the nominees?

Nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama include “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Past Lives,” “Zone of Interest,” “Maestro” and “Oppenheimer” while nominees for Best Motion Picture – Comedy are “Air,” “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “May December” and “Poor Things.”

Individual nominees include Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Greta Lee, Emma Stone, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, Selena Gomez, Natasha Lyonne, Bella Ramsey, Steven Yeun, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeffrey Wright Joaquin Phoenix, Timothee Chalamet, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr.

See the full list of nominations here and Steve Pond’s predictions here.