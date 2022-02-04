Hot off directing the battle epic “Midway,” writer-director Roland Emmerich is back with “Moonfall.” The sci-fi action film stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson (who also starred in “Midway”) as astronauts who take up the task of saving the Earth from colliding with the moon. “Game of Thrones” alum John Bradley co-stars as K.C. Houseman, a conspiracy theorist and amateur scientist who worms his way into the mission, as well as Carolina Bartczak as the ex-wife of Wilson’s Brian Harper and Michael Peña as her new husband. Charlie Plummer, Donald Sutherland, Kelly Yu and Eme Ikwuakor round out the rest of the ensemble cast.

Fans of Emmerich’s previous blockbusters – “Independence Day,” “Godzilla,” “2012,” and “The Day After Tomorrow,” to name a few – and space enthusiasts are likely to flock to this film. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know in order to watch it.

When does “Moonfall” premiere?

“Moonfall” comes out on Friday, February 4.

Is “Moonfall” playing in theaters?

“Moonfall” is playing in theaters nationwide and across the U.K. starting on February 4. Click here to find a showtime near you.

Will “Moonfall” be available to stream?

For now, “Moonfall” is playing exclusively in theaters. No plans for a digital release have been announced yet, but expect more information on where to rent or purchase the film on demand in the next few weeks.

What is “Moonfall” about?

“Moonfall” revolves around the impending collision of the Earth and the moon when it’s knocked off its orbit. The effort to divert the moon from its course – and save humanity – is headed up by Jo Fowler, a NASA executive and former astronaut played by Halle Berry. Jo enlists the help of her former co-worker Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), fueling his troubled family life with his ex-wife, her husband and his son. With only conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) and Brian on her side, Jo must race to find a solution in just a few weeks, or else face the end of the world.

Does “Moonfall” have a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it by clicking here.