“Oppenheimer” is the rare home run that every studio in Hollywood wishes it could make with regularity. With a worldwide box office gross of $957 million it was a smash hit commercially, but it was also one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and scored a whopping 13 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Director and Actor for Cillian Murphy.
As the film is poised to win big at the Oscars, there are no doubt many who still haven’t gotten on the “Oppenheimer” train but may be ready to pull the trigger. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch one of Nolan’s very best films.
When did “Oppenheimer” come out?
“Oppenheimer” was released exclusively in theaters by Universal Pictures on July 21, 2023
Where is “Oppenheimer” streaming?
As a Universal release, “Oppenheimer” is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock. The film enjoyed a long theatrical window and wasn’t released on streaming until February 2024, nearly seven months after it first hit theaters.
You can get Peacock for $5.99 a month with ads or $11.99 a month without ads. “Oppenheimer” is also available to rent or purchase digitally through all available retailers, and there is a gorgeous 4K Blu-ray physical release you can pick up that was so popular Universal at one point sold out.
Is “Oppenheimer” still in theaters?
Yes, the movie is still playing in a few theaters. Check your local listings for tickets.
What is “Oppenheimer” about?
Based on the biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, “Oppenheimer” chronicles the invention of the atomic bomb through the eyes of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and an ensuing hearing on Oppenheimer’s security clearance in 1954 that probed his loyalty to the United States.
As is the case with many Christopher Nolan films, “Oppenheimer” switches back and forth between two timelines: the linear story of Oppenheimer’s rise and the creation and execution of the Manhattan project, and the congressional machinations to bury him and his reputation a decade later.
As told through Oppenheimer’s eyes, the film also attempts to capture the internal struggle over monumental leaps forward in science that go hand-in-hand with mass destruction as Oppenheimer considers the future ramifications of his creation.
Who’s in the “Oppenheimer” cast?
The cast of “Oppenheimer” is stacked and is as follows:
- Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer
- Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer
- Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves
- Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss
- Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock
- Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence
- Alden Ehrenreich as Strauss’ aide
- David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi
- Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr
- Jason Clarke as Roger Robb
- Benny Safdie as Edward Teller
- Casey Affleck as Boris Pash
- Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer
- Macon Blair as Lloyd K. Garrison
- Tony Goldwyn as Gordon Gray
- Dane DeHaan as Kenneth Nichols
- James D’Arcy as Patrick Blackett
- Jefferson Hall as Haakon Chevalier
- Alex Wolff as Luis Walter Alvarez
- Michael Angarano as Robert Serber
- Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge
- Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman
- Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig
- Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush
- Scott Grims as counsel to Strauss
- Rami Malek as David L. Hill
- Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg
- Tom Conti as Albert Einstein
- Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman
What Oscars is “Oppenheimer” nominated for?
The film is nominated for the following Oscars:
- Best Picture
- Best Director
- Best Actor (Cillian Murphy)
- Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt)
- Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Original Score
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
Where are other Christopher Nolan movies streaming?
You can stream Nolan’s other movies on the following services:
- “Following” (1999) – AMC+, Tubi and Mubi
- “Memento” (2000) – Peacock, Roku, Hoopla and Pluto
- “Insomnia” (2002) – Paramount+ and Fubo
- “Batman Begins” (2005) – Hulu and Max
- “The Prestige” (2006) – Apple TV+
- “The Dark Knight” (2008) – Max
- “Inception” (2010) – Hulu
- “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) – Max
- “Interstellar” (2014) – Prime Video
- “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Tenet” (2020) are not streaming but are available to rent.
