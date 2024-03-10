“Oppenheimer” is the rare home run that every studio in Hollywood wishes it could make with regularity. With a worldwide box office gross of $957 million it was a smash hit commercially, but it was also one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and scored a whopping 13 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Director and Actor for Cillian Murphy.

As the film is poised to win big at the Oscars, there are no doubt many who still haven’t gotten on the “Oppenheimer” train but may be ready to pull the trigger. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch one of Nolan’s very best films.

When did “Oppenheimer” come out?

“Oppenheimer” was released exclusively in theaters by Universal Pictures on July 21, 2023

Where is “Oppenheimer” streaming?

As a Universal release, “Oppenheimer” is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock. The film enjoyed a long theatrical window and wasn’t released on streaming until February 2024, nearly seven months after it first hit theaters.

You can get Peacock for $5.99 a month with ads or $11.99 a month without ads. “Oppenheimer” is also available to rent or purchase digitally through all available retailers, and there is a gorgeous 4K Blu-ray physical release you can pick up that was so popular Universal at one point sold out.

Is “Oppenheimer” still in theaters?

Yes, the movie is still playing in a few theaters. Check your local listings for tickets.

What is “Oppenheimer” about?

Based on the biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, “Oppenheimer” chronicles the invention of the atomic bomb through the eyes of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and an ensuing hearing on Oppenheimer’s security clearance in 1954 that probed his loyalty to the United States.

As is the case with many Christopher Nolan films, “Oppenheimer” switches back and forth between two timelines: the linear story of Oppenheimer’s rise and the creation and execution of the Manhattan project, and the congressional machinations to bury him and his reputation a decade later.

As told through Oppenheimer’s eyes, the film also attempts to capture the internal struggle over monumental leaps forward in science that go hand-in-hand with mass destruction as Oppenheimer considers the future ramifications of his creation.

Who’s in the “Oppenheimer” cast?

The cast of “Oppenheimer” is stacked and is as follows:

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Alden Ehrenreich as Strauss’ aide

David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Jason Clarke as Roger Robb

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Casey Affleck as Boris Pash

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

Macon Blair as Lloyd K. Garrison

Tony Goldwyn as Gordon Gray

Dane DeHaan as Kenneth Nichols

James D’Arcy as Patrick Blackett

Jefferson Hall as Haakon Chevalier

Alex Wolff as Luis Walter Alvarez

Michael Angarano as Robert Serber

Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge

Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman

Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig

Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush

Scott Grims as counsel to Strauss

Rami Malek as David L. Hill

Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg

Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman

What Oscars is “Oppenheimer” nominated for?

Christopher Nolan on location for “Oppenheimer” (Universal)

The film is nominated for the following Oscars:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy)

Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt)

Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Where are other Christopher Nolan movies streaming?

You can stream Nolan’s other movies on the following services:

“Following” (1999) – AMC+, Tubi and Mubi

“Memento” (2000) – Peacock, Roku, Hoopla and Pluto

“Insomnia” (2002) – Paramount+ and Fubo

“Batman Begins” (2005) – Hulu and Max

“The Prestige” (2006) – Apple TV+

“The Dark Knight” (2008) – Max

“Inception” (2010) – Hulu

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) – Max

“Interstellar” (2014) – Prime Video

“Dunkirk” (2017) and “Tenet” (2020) are not streaming but are available to rent.

Watch the “Oppenheimer” trailer