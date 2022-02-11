Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and for those who celebrate the holiday with a cozy movie night, “The Sky Is Everywhere” will launch just in time.

Adapted from the book by bestselling author Jandy Nelson, who also wrote “I’ll Give You the Sun,” “The Sky Is Everywhere” captures the wide range of emotions from grief to love and everything in between. Whether you fall under the ‘Young Adult’ category or not, this movie speaks to a wide range of emotions.

Avid fans of Nelson’s novel, those who follow every YA story, or those simply looking for something fresh and new will want to know how to watch this latest teen romance story. Below, all your questions on how to watch “The Sky Is Everywhere” are answered.

When Does “The Sky Is Everywhere” Come Out?

“The Sky Is Everywhere” debuts Friday, Feb 11.

Is “The Sky Is Everywhere” Streaming or in Theaters?

As a part of Apple’s partnership with A24, the film will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on the same day. So as of today, the film is available to stream on Apple TV+. A monthly subscription for Apple TV+ is $4.99, after a 7-day free trial. If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is free for three months.

What Is “The Sky Is Everywhere” About?

Lennie Walker took great comfort in her identity as Bailey’s younger sister, but Bailey’s sudden death from a fatal heart arrhythmia changes Lennie’s whole world. As Lennie learns to navigate her life without her best friend by her side, her grief takes her all over the place, meeting Joe Fontaine in honor band and bonding with Toby (Bailey’s boyfriend) over their shared loss. Gram and Uncle Big watch as Lennie falls down and gets back up, supporting her through everything, while Lennie’s heart takes her different places.

Who Is in the “Sky Is Everywhere” Cast?

Grace Kaufman stars as Lennie Walker. Jacques Colimon brings Joe Fontaine to life. Flashbacks to Bailey (Havana Rose Liu) are shared with Lennie between Uncle Big (Jason Segel), Gram (Cherry Jones) and Toby (Pico Alexander). Ji-Young Yoo costars as Lennie’s best friend Sarah, and Julia Schlaepfer plays Lennie’s arch nemesis Rachel. Tyler Lofton plays Joe’s brother Marcus Fontaine.

Where Can I Watch Other Josephine Decker Movies?

“Shirley” is available to stream on Hulu and Kanopy.

“Madeline’s Madeline” is also available on Kanopy as well as FuboTV, Showtime, Spectrum and DirecTV with a subscription.

You can stream “Collective Unconscious” on The Criterion Channel, and The Criterion Channel and Kanopy also have “Thou Wast Mild and Lovely.”