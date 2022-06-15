Jenny Han’s work on “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as co-showrunner and creator will kick off the 2022 summer season. The first book in Han’s book trilogy was published in May of 2009, and now she’s adapting it into a longform TV series.

Known for her other smash hit the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, which was adapted into three films for Netflix starring Lana Condor, Han took more control with “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The first season of the show has seven episodes, and the second season was also very recently greenlit for production.

Fans of Han’s novels, YA romance, and the season of summer, might be wondering how to watch “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The answers are below:

When Does “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Come Out?

Season 1 debuts Friday, June 17.

Will “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Be Streaming?

Yes! “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with all seven episodes released at once. So binge-away.

What Is “The Summer I Turned Pretty” About?

Isabel “Belly” Conklin, has grown up going to Cousins Beach every summer to spend the break with her mom’s best friend’s family. Belly, Steven and Laurel meet Susannah, Conrad and Jeremiah at their beach house, where the kids go through all kinds of shenanigans and adventures, and the moms catch up on their lives. This summer in particular will be different because Belly is turning 16, and she is not a little girl anymore. Susannah and the boys notice, so now it is up to her which Fisher son she wants to be with — closed off but caring Conrad or happy-go-lucky Jeremiah?

Who Is in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Cast?

Lola Tung makes her television debut as Belly. Christopher Briney plays Conrad, and Cavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah. Sean Kaufman co-stars as Belly’s brother Steven. Jackie Chung plays Laurel, Belly and Steven’s steadfast mother. Rachel Blanchard plays luminescent Susannah. David Iacono appears as Cam, Belly’s Latin rival turned love interest, and Rain Spencer appears as Belly’s best friend Taylor.

Where Can I Watch the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” Films?

You can binge-watch Han’s previous adaptation, the “To All the Boys” trilogy of movies, on Netflix.