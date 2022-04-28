“The Summer I Turned Pretty” series heads to Prime Video this summer.

The series will debut on the streamer on June 17, Prime Video announced Thursday.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” comes from creator and author Jenny Han, who also penned the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy on Netflix. Han co-showruns the Prime Video series with Gabrielle Stanton, as well as executive produces. Han also wrote the pilot.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. “It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” per the streamer.

In addition to a release date, Prime Video also dropped the key art for the series, which you can check out above. The poster features Lola Tung, who plays main character Belly, standing at the edge of a pool. Brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively), sit in the background.

“Summer” series also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Han, Stanton and Karen Rosenfelt are executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Besides “Summer,” Han is also working with Netflix on a spinoff series from the “To All the Boys” films titled “XO Kitty.”

Earlier this week, Han inked an overall deal to produce both television and film content for Amazon Studios under her new production banner, Jenny Kissed Me.