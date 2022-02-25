Spinning off of the popular History Channel fixture “Vikings,” “Vikings: Valhalla” has many things in store for new and old viewers. As one would expect, there are fierce fighting scenes, strong women who wield weapons, and plenty of fur outfit combinations, alongside rugged armor. At the heart of all this fighting and protection lies the conflict of new Christian beliefs edging out the Vikings’ older pagan ways.

Creator Jeb Stuart packs a lot into the new show, set to have 24 episodes. For diehard fans of History’s “Vikings,” or for those looking for a new period drama to dive into — and anyone in between — here is how to watch “Vikings: Valhalla,” once it premieres Friday, Feb. 25.

Is “Vikings: Valhalla” Streaming?

The first eight episodes of the epic show will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Feb. 25.

What Is “Vikings: Valhalla” About?

“Vikings: Valhalla” takes place 100 years after the original series, giving rise to new characters, conflicts and more. The sequel series is set in the early 11th century, telling stories like those of Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter and prince Harald Sigurdsson. The religious conflict takes place in addition to a brewing tension between the Vikings and English royalty. Clashes take place between people, man and nature, and new versus old ways of living, as the Vikings sail the unforgiving seas. The trio of famous historical names grounds all of the chaos.

Who Is in the “Vikings: Valhalla” Cast?

Sam Corlett will star as Leif Eriksson, son of Erik the Red, native of Greenland. Frida Gustavsson co-stars as his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, who sets the tone for fierce Viking women. Leo Suter stars as Harald Sigurdsson, a prince who wants to be King of Norway. Caroline Henderson plays Jarl Haakon, ruler of Kattegat. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Olaf Haraldsson. Bradley Freegard plays King Canute, who wants to reunite the fighting factions of Vikings in order to take their true revenge on England. David Oakes plays the Earl of Godwin, an advisor to the king and prince of England.

What Is “Vikings” About?

The century before “Valhalla” sees Viking warrior and farmer Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) journey across seas to make his mark on the world. Ragnar eventually becomes King of his band of men, the Vikings, who follow the Norse gods. Legend dictates that Ragnar could be directly descended from the god Odin himself.

Where Can I Stream “Vikings”?

The original “Vikings” series is currently streaming on Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video, with subscriptions to all.