“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering had a scary confrontation with a group of people on motorized minibikes on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year’s Eve.

In a video posted by TMZ, Ziering can be seen getting out of his car to confront the cyclists, who then descend on the actor after he appears to punch one of them.

Blows are exchanged and Ziering is pursued by three bikers as he runs across the street. The fight took place around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In another video posted by TMZ, he is later seen comforting his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, who appears to be crying.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that officers responded to “reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly” at the famed intersection of Hollywood and Highland.

Police are still investigating the incident. The bikers were wearing helmets, which may make identifying them difficult.

The actor, who is also known for the “Sharknado” films, has not yet posted about the incident on social media, but fans flooded his most recent Instagram post with supportive comments.

Misty Diaz wrote, “Dude, I hope you’re OK. I’m proud of you for not backing down. I hope they find those people. They should be really easily identified. Rest up and I hope you’re OK.”

Others left remarks like “Hope you are ok. Way to hold your own today.”

One commenter, however chastised Ziering for escalating the situation. “Share the road and have patience next time‼️” wrote bsrjboii.

Reps for Ziering did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The actor is best known for his role as Steve Sanders on the Aaron Spelling-created “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which he played from 1990 to 2000. He voiced Vinnie on the Stan Lee-produced animated series “Biker Mice from Mars” between 1993 and 1996, also voicing the character in the video game version that was released in 2006.