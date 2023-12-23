Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Arrested on Assault Charges, Is Accused of Attacking the ‘Two and a Half Men’ Star at His Malibu Home

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor has been arrested following an alleged assault against the actor at his home in Malibu, California.

Electra Schrock was booked earlier this week for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury, and burglary.

Police were reportedly called to the home of the former “Two and a Half Men” star on Wednesday for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, authorities identified Sheen as the victim of the alleged assault.

According to police, Schrock forced her way into the home after Sheen opened to her knock. She then tried to strangle the actor and ripped his shirt. Schrock is currently being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Schrock reportedly lives in an apartment on the same street as Sheen’s home, and was arrested for elder abuse in 2023.

Sheen has been involved in a number of cases of assaults over the years. In 2009 he was arrested for allegedly threatening his ex-wife Brooke Mueller with a knife, and in 1996 he was arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend Brittany Ashland. In her lawsuit, Ashland said Sheen “grabbed her by the hair and slammed her onto the marble floor of his Agoura Hills home, knocking her unconscious and splitting her lip so badly that she required seven stitches.”

Ashland further accused Sheen of “assault, battery, negligence, false imprisonment and emotional distress.” Police filed charges against the star on Feb. 20, 1997. The star ultimately pled no contest and was sentenced to two years probation.

In recent years, Sheen has focused on his sobriety. In early December he told People, “Next month I’ll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”

“Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails,” he continued. “Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine.”

The actor added that he gave up drinking after he disappointed one of his daughters. He explained, “One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day.”

“So had to call my friend Tony to take us,” he added. “We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped.”