IATSE Sues Producer Nick Vallelonga for Unpaid Wages on Film ‘That’s Amore’

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has filed a lawsuit against producer Nick Vallelonga and the production company That’s Amore Movie, LLC for failing to pay crew members owed wages, the union announced on Thursday.

According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, That’s Amore Movie, LLC failed to meet its contractual and legal obligations to pay union crew members.

The company was producing a feature film titled “That’s Amore” with a $34 million budget and starring John Travolta, Katherine Heigl, and Christopher Walken. Production began in September 2022 and continued through November.

In October, while under the leadership of producer Nick Vallelonga, the production reportedly ran out of funds. As a result, dozens of IATSE union crew members are owed over $570,000 in unpaid wages. An additional estimated $100,000 or more is owed in unpaid benefit contributions.

An arbitration process initially led to a settlement for the production company to pay the outstanding wages and benefits owed. However, the production company failed to make the required payments to the crew members.

“This lawsuit underscores our commitment to vigorously protecting our members and ensuring that their rights are not trampled upon,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement to TheWrap. “In this country, when you work, you get paid. Anything less is theft. We will not stand idly by while companies like That’s Amore Movie, LLC attempt to undermine the fair and hard won terms of our collective agreements. We will relentlessly pursue all avenues to ensure justice is served.”

The lawsuit seeks to ensure the workers receive the wages legally owed to them. IATSE also reserves the right to declare the company or individuals involved to be “unfair,” barring union members from working with them until debts are paid.

Nick Vallelonga is best known for co-writing and producing the 2018 Best Picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” for which he received two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.