‘iCarly’ Revival: Here’s How Sam’s Absence Was Explained

When it was first announced that “iCarly” was returning on Paramount+ with three of its original cast members, there was one question that was top of mind: how are they going to write off Sam? Well, as promised by Miranda Cosgrove, that answer comes in the first episode of the revival.

In real life, Jeanette McCurdy, who played Sam for the entire original run of “iCarly” on Nickelodeon simply chose not to return for the revival. She decided to quit acting and focus on other goals in life. For what it’s worth, the OG cast — Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress — all did their best to try and convince McCurdy to return.

“We all called her separately and we really wanted her to be a part of it, but at the same time I’m happy for her because I know that she’s her life taken her in a different direction and that she’s really enjoying what she’s doing right now,” Cosgrove said in an interview with “Seventeen.” “So I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do.”

Of course, Sam’s absence is sorely felt in the new “iCarly.” In the first episode, Carly finds herself heartbroken and aimless, hoping to start a new channel for her viewers that have stuck around over the years. She tries to make it work with other co-hosts, but in the end, she just misses Sam. But where is Sam exactly?

“She’s off following her bliss with that biker gang,” Carly reveals during a cute moment with Freddie (Kress).

Apparently, the gang is called The Obliterators, and Sam is absolutely thriving with them. Though Freddie worries about her, Carly makes a good point: “It’s Sam. I hope they’re okay.”

So no, Sam’s not in jail, or in art school or anything. She’s living her best life in a biker gang — something that any fan of the OG “iCarly” will know is definitely fitting for the character.

At this point, McCurdy isn’t set to make an appearance in the Paramount+ series at any point during its season. That said, the cast has been very clear that the door is always open for her return. And honestly, a tatted up, hardened Sam running a gang? We’d love to see it.

“iCarly” is now streaming on Paramount+.