Imagine Entertainment Hit With Furloughs, Layoffs

Imagine Entertainment is furloughing less than 20 members of its staff and laying off some members in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

The company, founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, joins other film and TV companies who have had to come to terms with the impact of the virus. Blumhouse Productions was hit with layoffs and pay cuts in April, while MGM also faced the same fate later that month.

Many major Hollywood studios and production companies, including Disney, have been hit with layoffs due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Imagine Entertainment did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Variety was first to report the news.

More to come…