IMAX Earnings Get a Boost From 'F9,' 'Black Widow'

The ongoing box office recovery effort has led to improvements in IMAX's finances, as the company's Q2 2021 earnings report showed another increase in revenue thanks to blockbusters like "F9" and "Black Widow."



IMAX reported Q2 revenues of $51 million, up 31.4% from the $38.8 million reported last quarter. The company also reported a gross margin of $25.6 million and a net loss of $9.2 million, or 16 cents per share. That net loss is down from the $14.8 million reported in Q1.



Last quarter, the bright spots for IMAX mostly came from Asia, where theaters were reopening faster than their American counterparts. But now, CEO Rich Gelfond says that despite the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, he is optimistic that revenue will continue to increase as theaters head into a fall slate that includes films like "Shang-Chi" in September and "No Time to Die" and "Dune" in October.

“IMAX is helping to lead the global recovery of the film industry and is uniquely positioned to benefit immediately

as cinemas reopen, the Hollywood blockbuster film slate restarts, and audiences return to theaters worldwide,” said

Gelfond in a statement. “We continue to demonstrate that an IMAX release is a window unto itself, proven to draw moviegoers to the theaters, drive premium revenue, and launch event films into the ecosystem.”

“Most encouragingly, the domestic box office is showing the same signs of pent-up demand for moviegoing we’ve

seen throughout Asia and other key markets — with each successive major tentpole release delivering an

incrementally stronger debut," Gelfond added.



More to come...