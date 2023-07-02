indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-harrison-ford

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Dials Down to $60 Million Box Office Opening

by | July 2, 2023 @ 8:32 AM

Lucasfilm tentpole falls short of its immense budget while ”Ruby Gillman“ becomes DreamWorks Animation’s worst opening weekend ever

Two more films have joined the likes of Pixar’s “Elemental” and Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” with a box office launch well short of their budgets, as Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has opened to $60 million from 4,600 theaters while DreamWorks Animation’s “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken” has suffered the worst opening weekend in studio history.

While meeting pre-release projections, “Indiana Jones 5” is well below the $100 million opening of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008. Overseas, the film isn’t doing much better with $70 million from 52 markets, giving it a $130 million global start.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

