Harrison Ford told CNN’s Chris Wallace that he wanted a solid ending for Indiana Jones, and he feels that “Dial of Destiny” provides that.

“Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place,” Ford said, in video you can watch above. “I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for.”

At 80 years old, Ford reprised the role of the daring explorer that he started portraying at 38 years old in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981).

“I wanted it to be character-driven, and I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on, not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story,” Ford said. “The roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing.”

The actor previously spoke about his confidence in the de-aging technology used in “Dial of Destiny.”

“Well it was fun for me to see how well it worked because I feel very strongly that it’s the best example of de-aging, if you will, that we’ve seen yet,” Ford told Jess Cagle. “It’s not a photoshopping kind of thing, it really is my face from 40 years ago.”

Director James Mangold said in the same interview that there were many advantages to waiting until now to attempt the de-aging in “Dial of Destiny” such as Ford’s acting, his similar build to 40 years ago and the past films’ footage that they could study.