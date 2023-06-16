There’s never a bad time to put on an “Indiana Jones” movie, but the leadup to the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on June 30th makes it a particularly good time to binge every installment of the American action-adventure franchise that has come before. And we’ve got all the franchise streaming details.

It all began over 40 years ago, in 1981, when “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” first hit theaters. Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan, the 1930s-set action-adventure starred a hunky, mumbling Harrison Ford as an archaeology professor named Indiana Jones who spends his weekends traveling the world in search of historical artifacts. When Indy is approached to find the fabled Ark of the Covenant before Nazi German forces can, he teams up with former flame Marion (Karen Allen) to keep the powerful treasure out of enemy hands.

The face-melting, sweepingly romantic film was a huge hit with audiences, and led to two more franchise installments in the 1980s: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), co-starring a young Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989), co-starring Sean Connery as Indy’s dad, Henry Jones Sr. Spielberg returned to the world in 2008 with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The movie did well at the box office, but both critical and audience reviews were less than enthusiastic. Still, a love of the franchise endures, and Indy will be back on our screens later this month with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The Nazis are back in “The Dial of Destiny,” which will be the only film in the franchise so far not to be directed by Spielberg. (“Logan” director James Mangold is stepping behind the camera for the film.) In 1969, Indy is drawn back into the world of archaeological adventuring by Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the goddaughter of Indy’s former colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). Twenty years prior, Indy and Basil kept a mysterious dial known as the Antikythera from falling into Nazi hands. Now, it is in danger of being used for evil again—but not if Indy and Helena get there first.

If you’re looking to watch or rewatch the “Indiana Jones” franchise before catching “The Dial of Destiny” in theaters, you’re in luck. They are available to stream, and you have two different options.

Below, we’ve rounded up which “Indiana Jones” movies are streaming where with the most up-to-date information.

“Indiana Jones” Movies Streaming on Disney+

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“Indiana Jones” Movies Streaming on Paramount+

