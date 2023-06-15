"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" -- the fifth film in the long-running action-adventure franchise -- had its U.S. premiere on Wednesday night in Hollywood.
Star Harrison Ford, who has played the title character for over four decades, greeted his enthusiastic fans, many of whom dressed in Indy's trademark fedora and leather bomber. While doing red carpet press, Ford was surprised by a very special fan -- Ke Huy Quan.
The Oscar winner made in film debut all the way back in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" as Short Round, Indy's young sidekick. While Ford was doing an interview on the red carpet, Quan snuck behind him and gave him a warm embrace.
Throughout the Oscar season, Quan credited Ford and "Indiana Jones" director Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break. Also joining Ford at the premiere was his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, and costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and many more.
Check out all the star-studded arrivals from the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiere, and watch the film only in theaters on June 30th.