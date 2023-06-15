We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere: Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Keep Their Bromance Going Strong (Photos)

Karen Allen, who plays Indy’s wife Marion, also makes a rare red carpet appearance

| June 15, 2023 @ 4:37 PM

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" U.S. premiere (Getty)

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" -- the fifth film in the long-running action-adventure franchise -- had its U.S. premiere on Wednesday night in Hollywood.

 

Star Harrison Ford, who has played the title character for over four decades, greeted his enthusiastic fans, many of whom dressed in Indy's trademark fedora and leather bomber. While doing red carpet press, Ford was surprised by a very special fan -- Ke Huy Quan.

 

The Oscar winner made in film debut all the way back in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" as Short Round, Indy's young sidekick. While Ford was doing an interview on the red carpet, Quan snuck behind him and gave him a warm embrace.

 

Throughout the Oscar season, Quan credited Ford and "Indiana Jones" director Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break. Also joining Ford at the premiere was his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, and costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and many more.

 

Check out all the star-studded arrivals from the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiere, and watch the film only in theaters on June 30th.

Ford was joined by his wife Calista Flockhart, who upcycled a yellow skirt she wore at the 1999 Emmys when she was nominated for "Ally McBeal."

In the latest film, Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indiana Jones' goddaughter Helena Shaw, who is just as adventurous and reckless as her godfather.

Indy's on-screen wife Marion Ravenwood was first introduced in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Actress Karen Allen, who originated the role, is back in the fifth film. 

Toby Jones plays Basil Shaw, Indy's longtime friend and Helena's father.

Newcomer Ethann Isidore plays Teddy, Helena's sidekick.

Mads Mikkelsen plays Jurgen Voller, the film's antagonist who seeks a powerful relic to rewrite history.

Thomas Kretschmann ("The Piano") once again portrays a Nazi on-screen -- this time, the villainous Colonel Weber.

Boyd Holbrook and wife Tatiana Pajkovic hit the red carpet together. Holbrook continues his streak of portraying big-screen bad guys; he plays Vollers' right-hand man Klaber.

A fan stretched to get a selfie with bodybuilder Olivier Richters, who plays the huge henchman Hauke in the film. Richters is known as "The Dutch Giant."

At 7'2", Richters towered over his costars Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen (and pretty much everyone else).

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four "Indiana Jones" films, waved to the throngs of fans.

Mikkelson, Ford, "Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at the photocall.

Disney president Bob Iger embraced Spielberg.

George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson.

Michaela Zee and Ming-Na Wen made the premiere a mother-daughter affair. Wen recently earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Alaa Safi (who plays Rahim), Kennedy and Isidore were all smiles at the premiere party.

Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Mason, a U.S. government agent, in "Dial of Destiny."

Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman and longtime "Indiana Jones" producer Frank Marshall celebrated Ford's last turn as the whip-cracking hero.

Kennedy, legendary composer John Williams, and Mangold posed together. Williams conducted a special live musical performance at the premiere.

John Rhys-Davies, who is back as Sallah, shared a selfie with Speilberg.

Ford pointed at George Lucas, the man responsible for creating the character of Indiana Jones and also Ford's other best-known role: Han Solo.