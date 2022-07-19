‘Insidious 5’ Sets Release Date for Summer 2023

“Insidious 5” finally has a release date. The hit horror franchise will make its way back into theaters on July 7, 2023 – five years after the previous installment, “Insidious: The Last Key,” debuted in January 2018.

Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut on the film. He’s previously starred in the first two films (and had an additional cameo appearance in a third) as Josh Lambert. Here, Wilson will once again star in “Insidious 5,” alongside fellow returning cast member Ty Simpkins, who plays the eldest Lambert son, Dalton, whose demonic possession in the first film set the Lambert family on their journey into the supernatural realm known as the Further.

Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, and based on characters created by Leigh Whannell. Jason Blum, James Wan, Leigh Whannell and Oren Peli produce. Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek and Brian Kavanaugh Jones.

James Wan directed the first two “Insidious” films before passing the torch to writer, star and franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell for the prequel “Insidious: Chapter 3.” Adam Robitel (“Escape Room”) directed the fourth and most recent installment, “Insidious: The Last Key,” which marked the franchise’s highest-grossing installment yet, grossing more than $168 million worldwide. Since debuting in 2010, the famously tight-budgeted franchise has earned more than $500 million at the worldwide box office on a reported combined budget of less than $30 million.

The July 7 release date for “Insidious 5” certainly positions it as a major summer box office contender next year. The film is currently holding down that weekend as the major release, but it comes just one week after “Indiana Jones 5” is slated for a June 30 release and one week before the planned July 14 release of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”