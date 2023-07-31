Instagram may be instituting AI-generated content disclosures in the near future, based on a screenshot showcasing an example of what the labels look like.

“The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI,” a label example reads, followed by a disclosure defining generative AI and an accompanying “learn more” hyperlink. The screenshot purporting to show Instagram’s label experimentation comes from X (formerly Twitter) user Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and leaker.

#Instagram is working to label the contents created or modified by #AI in order to be identified more easily 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHvvYuDpQr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 30, 2023

Based on the wording of the disclosure, it seems creators can voluntarily flag AI usage in their posts or run the risk of Meta manually foisting the label on them.

A Meta representative declined the TheWrap’s request for comment regarding the reported label experimentation.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently talked up the company’s forthcoming AI projects during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Though he declined to get specific about what’s coming, instead noting that details would arrive later in 2023, he did express excitement for Llama 2, otherwise known as Meta AI. It’s an open-source language model that anyone can use for research or commercial purposes.

Instagram having AI-generated disclosures would align with other reported experimentation efforts, such as TikTok tinkering with labels. It’s unclear in both the case of TikTok and Meta whether the companies will force disclosures for all AI content on their apps or if posts that utilize artificial intelligence will be flagged on a case-by-case basis.

Instagram’s also been making headlines as the foundation of Meta’s new social platform Threads, which accumulated over 100 million users in its first month. The majority of those users have since ghosted Threads, but Zuckerberg didn’t appear worried when addressing that fact during the aforementioned quarterly earnings call. It remains to be seen whether Threads can boost user retention and successfully solidify itself as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), the platform it closely emulates in design and function.

Beyond AI and Threads, Instagram was also recently in the news as the subject of a report detailing the app’s inadequate handling of the communities using it to circulate underage sex content.