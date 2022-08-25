It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)

Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian.

But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.

Watch the video and see for yourself:

Jamie Foxx can sound just like Donald Trump 💯😂 pic.twitter.com/uyrQ4l6zMY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 25, 2022

If you can’t watch, it begins with Foxx doing a reference to the time Trump defended the literal nazis who marched in Charlottesville. “There’s a lot of great people on both sides, lots of great people, on both sides,” he says while everyone in the room cracks up.

“I know Harry-O, He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time, now he can vote for me when he gets out,” Foxx continues, referring to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris. Harris was deeply involved in the Los Angeles drug trade and sent to prison in 1988 for attempted murder and kidnapping. He reformed in prison and became a business adviser from inside; he was pardoned by Trump just before the former president left office in 2021.

“I love Snoop D O Double G,” Foxx continued in Trump voice.

Things continue along these lines for about a minute and it’s all hilarious. What’s especially uncanny is the way Foxx nails the gravely whisper Trump has developed in his old age, as well as his affected New York accent and basic mannerisms.

It’s so good, in fact, we’re a bit furious this is the first time we’ve heard about it, especially since Foxx has apparently been doing it for a while now. August, 2022 is about 6 years — or, if you’re being charitable, 2 years — too late for this to matter, but it sure would have been nice to see during before times, when the world was filled with bad Trump impressions.