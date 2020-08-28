Go Pro Today

Jacob Blake Sr. Says He’s Heard From ‘President Biden,’ Not President Trump (Video)

Blake, whose son is hospitalized after being shot by Kenosha police last weekend, spoke to CNN about reaction to the shooting

| August 28, 2020 @ 10:17 AM

Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN Friday he has spoken with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the wake of his son’s shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but he hasn’t heard from President Donald Trump.

In disclosing that, Blake Sr. called Biden “President Biden.”

“New Day” co-anchor Alisyn Camerota asked if Trump had reached out to the family following the shooting, which Blake Sr. explained left son Jacob Blake Jr. paralyzed. He said no, Trump had not reached out.

Also Read: NHL Calls Off Thursday and Friday Playoff Games Amid Jacob Blake Protests

Camerota then said Trump didn’t mention Blake Jr. in his speech during Thursday’s final night of the Republican National Convention before asking if Blake Sr. had wanted Trump to address the shooting.

“Well, if I have to tell you I want you to do something and you don’t want to do it, there’s no need for me to mention it because then it’s not coming from your heart,” he responded.

Blake Sr. went on, “I talked to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for an hour on the phone.”

Also Read: NBA Postpones Thursday Games, 'Hopeful' to Resume Playoffs This Weekend

After sharing an anecdote about his conversation with “President Biden,” he continued, affording the same premature titling to Democratic vice presidential pick Kamala Harris: “And then Vice President Harris was — they were — they were so comforting that you almost forgot how the situation was really playing out. They relieved some — they made Jacob’s mother stop being nervous for like 40, 50 minutes, and she’s so nervous and so worried and I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby.”

Protests have broken out around the country in the wake of the shooting of Blake Jr., who is Black and was unarmed. He was shot seven times in the back in front of his children. Numerous professional sports teams also postponed games to call attention to what happened to Blake.

