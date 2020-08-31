White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday the Trump administration is “efforting outreach” to the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven time in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.

Her statement on “Fox & Friends” came three days after Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN Friday he has spoken with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the wake of his son’s shooting, but he hasn’t heard anything from President Donald Trump.

“We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet so tomorrow the plan is so far to go and to meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots,” McEnany said of Trump’s scheduled Tuesday trip to Wisconsin.

The Blake family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, did not immediately return a request to confirm whether the administration has reached out.

Also Read: Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)

She went on, “But we are holding his family close to our hearts, and this president, as I said, we’ve efforted outreach and once I have an update, we’ll be sure to get back to you.”

Blake Sr. said Friday he had no feelings about Trump not mentioning his son during Thursday’s Republican National Convention speech, noting, “Well, if I have to tell you I want you to do something and you don’t want to do it, there’s no need for me to mention it because then it’s not coming from your heart.”

In his comments to CNN, the elder Blake called Biden “President Biden” when disclosing that they’d chatted about the shooting, which left the younger Blake paralyzed and has resulted in days of protests.

WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany on whether Trump has spoken to Jacob Blake's family: "We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet." pic.twitter.com/Z9gIFl7ZcY — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2020