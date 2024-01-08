Jacob Elordi to Replace Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Adaptation

“Saltburn” and “Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi has joined the cast of Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming “Frankenstein” adaptation as the title character opposite Oscar Isaac, Netflix announced Sunday. Elordi will take over the role from Andrew Garfield.

Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained”) and Felix Kammerer (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) were also announced to be joining the ensemble team. The cast also includes Lars Mikkelsen (“The Witcher”), David Bradley (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”) and Christian Convery (“Sweet Tooth”).

A release date for the production has not yet been set.

The project continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, who will write the film with frequent collaborator J. Miles Dale. The pair also worked on “Cabinet of Curiosities” for Netflix.

Garfield and Isaac were attached to the project last March. At the time, it was unclear which role each actor would take on. Mia Goth also joined the cast, presumably as Dr. Frankenstein’s love interest, but possibly as the Bride of Frankenstein. Garfield left the cast due to scheduling conflicts that arose due to strike-related production postponements.

Elordi will be coming off a successful run that has included starring roles in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” The actor will host “SNL” for the first time on Jan. 20 and will be joined by first-time musical guest Reneé Rapp.