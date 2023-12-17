‘SNL’: Jacob Elordi to Host First Show of 2024, With Reneé Rapp as Musical Guest

“Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi is heading to “Saturday Night Live,” making his hosting debut on the first show of 2024. He’ll be joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp on January 20.

The duo was announced during the NBC show’s holiday episode on Saturday night, which was hosted by returning “SNL” star Kate McKinnon.

JANUARY 20

JACOB ELORDI

RENEÉ RAPP pic.twitter.com/bR3q147y96 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

Elordi most recently starred as Elvis Presley in “Priscilla,” alongside Cailee Spaeny, to critical acclaim. He is also popularly known for his role on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Rapp just wrapped up her “Snow Hard Feelings” tour in the U.S., in support of her debut album “Snow Angel.” The actress and singer is also starring as Regina George in “Mean Girls,” the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical (based, of course, on the original movie starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey).

“Mean Girls” hits theaters on January 12.

The duo are the first announced host and musical guest of the year, following McKinnon and Billie Eilish on the show’s holiday episode this week.