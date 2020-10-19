Go Pro Today

Jake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Tense Exchange Over Biden’s Stutter (Video)

CNN’s “State of the Union” host accuses Trump of “mocking” Joe Biden’s speaking manner

| October 19, 2020 @ 5:36 PM Last Updated: October 19, 2020 @ 5:41 PM
Jake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Awkward, Sarcasm-Filled CNN Interview (Video)

CNN

During an awkward and cringe-worthy segment on Sunday’s episode of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jake Tapper abruptly cut off the President’s campaign advisor and daughter-in-law Lara Trump after putting her in the hot seat for past criticisms she made about former Vice President Joe Biden’s public speaking skills.

Noting that Biden has worked to overcome a stutter, Tapper first ran a clip of one of his young supporters, a boy named Brayden Harrington, speaking at the Democratic National Convention about looking up to Biden as inspiration for overcoming his own stutter.

Also Read: Sarah Cooper Crushes Don Jr's Algorithms in Latest Parody Video

After the touching video, Tapper hit Trump with a clip of herself making fun of Biden’s speaking manner.

“Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe. You kind of feel bad for him,” she said.

“How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like this that?” Tapper asked.

Trump immediately went on the defensive, claiming to have had “no idea” that Biden had once struggled with a stutter.

“I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden is very clearly a cognitive decline,” she said.

Also Read: Trump Trashes Fauci as a 'Disaster' in Phone Call With Campaign Staff

A visibly annoyed Tapper then took a sarcastic tone.

“I think you were mocking his stutter, and I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline,” he said, adding “I’m sure it offends you” when people criticize her father-in-law for his own frequent public-speaking gaffs.

Trump insisted she’s “not diagnosing Biden,” but that she’s simply “saying Biden struggles at times on stage and it’s concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world.”

The exchange got so heated that the pair could barely be understood as they spoke over each other.

“Thank you, Lara,” Tapper said, shuffling his papers with finality right before he cut off the interview early. “I’m sure it was from a place of concern. We all believe that.”

Watch the clip below.

11 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Supermarket Sweep' to 'Weakest Link' (Photos)
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer f...
Fox/ABC/NBC
Rank:  11       Show:  "Manhunt: Deadly Games"*    Net: CBS         Total Viewers: 1.570 million *"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death s...
CBS
Rank:  10       Show:  "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"*    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.582 million *"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it shou...
Fox
Rank:  9       Show:  "Connecting..."   Net: NBC         Total Viewers: 1.646 million         Didn’t really connect with all that many people.
NBC
Rank:  8        Show:  "neXt"    Net: Fox        Total Viewers: 1.768 million Nah, next. 
Fox
Rank:  7       Show:  "The Con"    Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.282 million Didn't con its way into a stellar opener.
ABC
Rank:  6       Show:  "Filthy Rich"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 2.871 million Off to kind of a poor start. 
Fox
Rank:  5       Show:  "L.A's Finest"*    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 2.881 million *"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
Fox
Rank:  4       Show:  "Emergency Call"    Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 4.267 million  Not "9-1-1," but this will do. 
ABC
Rank:  3      Show:  "I Can See Your Voice"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 4.457 million   We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting. 
FOX
Rank:  2      Show:  "Supermarket Sweep"    Net: ABC      Total Viewers: 4.781 million   Leslie Jones-hosted revival swept into this fall's runnerup slot.
ABC
Rank:  1       Show:  "The Weakest Link"    Net: NBC        Total Viewers: 6.067 million.   The strongest of the bunch -- so far. 
NBC

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content