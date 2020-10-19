Jake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Tense Exchange Over Biden’s Stutter (Video)

During an awkward and cringe-worthy segment on Sunday’s episode of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jake Tapper abruptly cut off the President’s campaign advisor and daughter-in-law Lara Trump after putting her in the hot seat for past criticisms she made about former Vice President Joe Biden’s public speaking skills.

Noting that Biden has worked to overcome a stutter, Tapper first ran a clip of one of his young supporters, a boy named Brayden Harrington, speaking at the Democratic National Convention about looking up to Biden as inspiration for overcoming his own stutter.

Sarah Cooper Crushes Don Jr's Algorithms in Latest Parody Video

After the touching video, Tapper hit Trump with a clip of herself making fun of Biden’s speaking manner.

“Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe. You kind of feel bad for him,” she said.

“How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like this that?” Tapper asked.

Trump immediately went on the defensive, claiming to have had “no idea” that Biden had once struggled with a stutter.

“I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden is very clearly a cognitive decline,” she said.

Trump Trashes Fauci as a 'Disaster' in Phone Call With Campaign Staff

A visibly annoyed Tapper then took a sarcastic tone.

“I think you were mocking his stutter, and I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline,” he said, adding “I’m sure it offends you” when people criticize her father-in-law for his own frequent public-speaking gaffs.

Trump insisted she’s “not diagnosing Biden,” but that she’s simply “saying Biden struggles at times on stage and it’s concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world.”

The exchange got so heated that the pair could barely be understood as they spoke over each other.

“Thank you, Lara,” Tapper said, shuffling his papers with finality right before he cut off the interview early. “I’m sure it was from a place of concern. We all believe that.”

Watch the clip below.

Jake Tapper to Lara Trump: "How do you think that makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?" Lara said she didn't know Joe had a stutter.

Tapper was like, "not today, Satan."#SundayThoughts #sundaymorning pic.twitter.com/b5x9oXIFqQ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 18, 2020

