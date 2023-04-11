The U.S. government is currently trying to track down the source of a massive leak of military intel, but James Corden is pretty sure he already knows who the culprit was: President Joe Biden.

The “Late Late Show” host offered his guess on the matter Monday night to kick off his news segment. For those who aren’t aware, more than 50 classified military documents have surfaced online, after being leaked to various social media sites. It’s being considered one of the most high-profile lapses in security in decades, but a lot of info remains unclear in this situation.

“It’s unknown who obtained the documents, who leaked the documents online, or if they’ve been altered in any way at all. But besides those minor details, the government knows exactly what’s going on,” Corden joked.

But, like we said, Corden has a pretty good idea of what actually happened. And he thinks it was a bit inevitable, honestly.

“You know what I think this is? The president is 80 years old. I reckon he clicked on one of those fake Amazon emails,” Corden joked. “Do you know what I mean? He was on his work computer, he’s like ‘Ooh’ — bang! That’s how this happens.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Late Late Show” in the video above.