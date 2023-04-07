James Corden Adds Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Blackpink and More to Final ‘Late Late Show’ Guest Lineup

It won’t just be Tom Cruise helping send James Corden and his “Late Late Show” later this month. The CBS program revealed Friday that Corden’s final string of guests will additionally include a slew of A-listers, including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Blackpink for “Carpool Karaoke,” the Kardashians for “Take a Break” and more.

The final episode of “The Late Late Show” is scheduled to air Thursday, April 27, on CBS.

Other big-name guests in the coming weeks include Josh Gad, Brett Goldstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. Allison Janney, who holds the record for most appearances on “The Late Late Show,” will also stop by.

Corden, who’s hosted the Emmy-winning talk show since 2015, will also film a farewell performance of “Crosswalk the Musical.”

Additional “iconic guests” for the two remaining Carpool Karaoke segments have not yet been announced.

CBS will also air “The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special,” on April 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with Corden’s final episode commencing at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT. Both it and “The Last Last Late Late Show” will air simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+.

A previously announced, Cruise will appear in an “over-the-top sketch” with Corden involving a performance of “The Lion King” at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater.